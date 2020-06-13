Last week, Visit Sarasota County announced that Venice is in the running to be one of USA Today’s top 10 favorite coastal towns in America.
Within hours, Venice was No. 12 of the 20 nominees. After the first article in the Venice Gondolier, readers pushed Venice up to the No. 3 position where it is as this is being written.
Because my parents made sure that I would see American first, I have actually been to 17 of the 20 cities on the list.
Granted that I am prejudiced in favor of Venice, but goodness, one I know has the world’s largest mosquitoes every summer, which is the only time one goes to a Lake Superior beach unless one is ice fishing. That would be Bayfield, Wisconsin, which was No. 1 on the list a week ago.
Another entry, Rockport, Maine, is the home of most of the Maine schooner ships such as the Heritage, on which my daughter and I sailed a few years ago.
That cruise was fabulous but unless you are very young (like 4 or 5) or a Maine resident who is used to really cold water, even sticking one’s toes in the water at the beach is not so great. The town is a nice Maine town and of course the lobsters are good, although this summer pretty pricey, but No. 1 — not on my list.
Rockport, Texas, also is on the list. I have never been there but this time of year, with hurricanes always a possibility in the Gulf of Mexico, I think I will pass on this one. Although the sandy beaches along that stretch are rarely crowded and have sand not too different from that found at Siesta Key.
Mystic, Connecticut is a fascinating town with interesting history and great seaport area plus museums and fine restaurants and the like. It was not in the Top 10 when I checked, although it may well end up there.
Oregonians love Cannon Beach, but one has to climb down and then up an awful lot of steps to get to the actual beach not to mention the always cold Pacific water.
Los Osos, California, offers a similar situation although the drive on Highway 1 along that portion of the coast is pretty.
I have never been to St. Mary’s, Georgia, but I have been to enough of the Georgia coast. Spring or fall is best in my opinion, but hurricanes can be a real problem from summer into fall.
Most of the 20 towns have something going for them, but not a single one has as many pluses as Venice and not a single one has any group like VABI, Venice Area Beautification, Inc.
VABI members are out and about weekly if not more often to make sure all the plants are watered and weeded in our beautiful downtown. They get some help from city employees, too, especially in the recently replanted meridian of West Venice Avenue, since the completion of all the sewer sand road construction downtown.
Nor does any one of these towns have the No. 2 community theater in the U.S. Not bad for a town of some 20,000 residents.
So Venice has the most beautiful downtown, the No. 2 community theater, Venice Art Center, Venice Museum and its nearby city archives, the wonderful new library, plus great shops and restaurants that draw visitors and residents to downtown Venice.
Since the beach is a factor, again Venice stands alone as the sharktooth capital of the world because of the prehistoric fossilized shark teeth and other fossils found along our beach. Fernandina Beach on the east coast of Florida also has fossilized shark teeth but not nearly so many. It is not on the list though.
I always mention Loveland as something special too, because there are much larger cities that need someplace like Loveland but do not have it.
What all this is leading up to is that with the help of all our Gondolier readers, Venice can easily be No. 1 and should be.
Each of us can vote once a day. When you go to the site you will find 20 photos that represent each of the contenders. They are listed in alphabetical order, which puts Venice at a bit of a disadvantage because it is in the 19th place.
Yet that didn’t keep us from getting to the No. 3 spot, which is why I know that with your help, No. 1 is reachable.
To cast your vote, go to: https://bit.ly/3cVQbwo
Keep voting daily until noon on June 29. The top 10 towns will be announced on July 10, according to information on the website.
