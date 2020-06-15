Drowning

A 50-year-old man was pulled out of the waters of Venice Beach on Sunday evening. Life-saving techniques were attempted by he was later declared dead. Authorities are investigating. 

VENICE — The Venice Department is investigating a suspected drowning that took place Sunday at Venice Beach, according to authorities. 

Venice and Sarasota County fire departments were alerted to an emergency just after 6 p.m., according to Venice Public Information Officer Lorraine Anderson. 

"When they arrived, bystanders had pulled a 50-year-old male out of the water and were attempting CPR," she said in an emailed statement. "First responders also attempted life-saving techniques, but were unable to regain a pulse."

This story will be updated. 

