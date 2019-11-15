SOUTH VENICE — Last month was a special celebration for Pam Bonsall as it marked her 20 years teaching Jazzercise in Venice and coincided with Jazzercise’s 50th anniversary.
Because it uses dance and all types of music to keep participants motivated, Bonsall said it is a total workout-cardio along with a strength and stretch section all done in one hour.
She recalled doing aerobic dance since after high school in 1983 when a friend invited her to a class.
Immediately she became hooked and later became a teacher of aerobic dance classes in New England and then continuing when she moved to Florida.
An enthusiastic runner, she joined a Jazzercise class to cross-train and work muscles she was not getting by just running.
Then her Jazzercise instructor cancelled her classes in 1998 to focus on her classes in Sarasota.
Missing the tuition, she obtained certification as a Jazzercise Instructor and started classes in 1999 at Woodmere Park where she continues teaching five nights weekly and Saturday mornings.
Her colleague, fellow instructor Joy Simmonds, is also celebrating 20 years in Jazzercise.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.