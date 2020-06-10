VENICE — After being ranked No. 13 in a USA Today competition, Venice jumped 10 spaces up over the weekend following an initial social media and old media boost.
The city has been nominated for USA Today’s 10 Best category: Favorite coastal small town in America.
Visit Sarasota County has been advocating for the city.
“Venice is a gem in the county. All of us are rooting for that No. 1 spot. If we win, it’s because we came together as a community to make it happen,” Visit Sarasota County Virginia Haley said.
Those interested in voting for Venice can visit https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/venice-florida/
Everyone can vote once a day until polls close at noon June 29.
The winning small towns will be announced July 10, officials said.
This comes on the heels of Coastal Living magazine naming it the No. 1 “Gulf Star” in its “Best Places to Live on the Coast 2020” poll.
As of Tuesday afternoon, it was in third place in the Top 20 of the USA Today poll, following Bayfield, Wisconsin, which is the “Gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore” and Chincoteague, Virginia, on the border of Virginia and Maryland, currently at No. 1.
Venice remains the top Florida city in the running.
“In light of COVID, it is a perfect time to really get an area like Venice to be top of mind,” Visit Sarasota County Vice President Erin Duggan said. “Maybe it will inspire those who know of the destination to come check it out again, or for those who have never been to come see what all of the fuss is about.”
