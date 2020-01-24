VENICE — The city is now offering one-stop shopping for much of the information the public wants to know about its services and amenities.
Venice's open data hub went is now live at data-covfl.opendata.arcgis.com/.
According to a news release, the website will allow city geographic information system personnel to share data, maps and documents, as well as to update them.
The site is broken into three sets of links: eight data categories, including Planning and Zoning and Utilities; eight map apps, including parks and flood information; and eight services, including address points and the city street network.
The website is accessible via computer or mobile device, according to the news release, and it allows data and maps to be downloaded or printed.
There are separate links to city street and bicycling maps, as well as to the city website pages for the airport and the Engineering, Fire, Planning and Zoning, Police, Public Works and Utilities departments.
Connections to the city's social media accounts on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are there as well.
You can also connect to the hub from the city website, VeniceGov.com, either under the “I Want To” or "Government" header at the top of the home page, then clicking on the link for the open data hub.
