VENICE — You can add “award-winning” to the name William H. Jervey Jr. Venice Public Library.
The library took top honors in the Structures $5 Million to $25 Million category in the Florida Chapter of the American Public Works Association’s 2020 Project of the Year competition.
The honor qualifies it for consideration in the national American Public Works Association competition. Those winners will be announced in April.
The library was designed by Sweet Sparkman Architecture and Interiors, which is also the architect of record for the replacement of Venice Fire Station 1, on the island.
“This is an important award for us as it represents peer-to-peer recognition by a public works professional association,” said Sweet Sparkman founder Todd Sweet in a news release.
“The APWA Project of the Year is one of the few awards with focus on the collaborative efforts of an entire project team working together to create exemplary public works facilities,” added Sweet Sparkman partner Jerry Sparkman.
The firm previously won chapter honors in 2018 for its design of Largo Fire Station 43 and the state awards for county fire stations 12, 14, 16 and 17.
The Florida chapter’s awards ceremony is April 23 in Tampa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.