The Venice Lions are the pride of the community, serving Venice area residents in many ways.
In the summer, Lion Bev Flynn created 400 cards with the message, “Just wanted to send happy thoughts your way.”
They were signed and distributed to various resident venues. When finished, the project included 650 cards. The Lions’ Sunshine Notes project was born and was a success.
These days Lions continue their goal of serving the community on a grand scale by creating and sending holiday cards.
Jonathon Dziok, grandson of Lion Ann Favreau, created the art for the cards while Ann wrote the poem. The goal is to send 800 cards to seniors.
Lions meet in small groups and work assembly-line fashion. Each card includes a note and signature from one of the workers.
The cards are packaged and will be delivered to residents in Venice and the Veterans Home in Port Charlotte. Staff at the facilities tell Lions members, “This is the only thing some of these people get from the outside world.”
Contact the Lions at 941-412-5288 if you know someone who needs some cheer, or visit the Venice Lions online.
Lions give free eye exams to those in need. They collect and recycle eyeglasses. They also work in concession stands at Little League baseball games
Lions are the pride of Venice.
Happy Thanksgiving
This year’s gratitude list is long. There are opportunities for fun things to do, like restaurants, luncheons, meetings and fashion shows. Eta breezed on past us. There is the beach and beautiful sunsets. It’s beginning to look like Christmas. We live in a community where caring for others and being kind is the norm. Thanks to all for the love.
One of our best
The special person of this week is Lion Paddy Padmanabhan, who keeps a joyful spirit while leading members of the Lions’ Club as president in their mission of serving the community.
While adjustments were made, Paddy encouraged Zoom meetings and special small group workshops.
Paddy also serves the community as a literacy volunteer. He values the opportunity to help people to feel connected and does so himself and in leading others.
Paddy is cheerful, friendly and kind. He looks forward to continuing his work in the community. We are blessed to know him.
Paddy Padmanabhan is one of the men who make Venice a great place to live.
