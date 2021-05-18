Venice Lions Club hosts Pi Kappa Phi cyclists

VENICE — The Venice Lions Club hosted a group of Pi Kappa Phi cyclists for lunch on their two-week journey from Miami to Tallahassee on Tuesday.
The cyclists are part of a program called Gear Up Florida associated with the fraternity’s philanthropy group Ability Experience which aims to raise awareness for those with disabilities.
This year, Gear Up Florida consists of 28 cyclists and support staff riding across the state.
“They do what the disabled can’t,” Lions Club member Jeanette Davis said.
The cyclists rode through Venice on Day 4 of their trip and stopped for lunch provided by the Venice Lions Club at the St. Marks Episcopal Church on Tuesday afternoon.
Despite being on a strict schedule, the cyclists were delayed because of an injury where a coach was taken to Venice Regional Bayfront Health.
After the “red flag” meaning they all had to stop, the cyclists continued on their way.
After their stop in Venice, they group rode to Sarasota to stay the night.
The team of Pi Kappa Phi members from across the country will continue to travel up the state to Tampa then Orlando and Jacksonville before ending their trip in Tallahassee.
“The club has been very excited to sponsor their luncheon,” Davis said.
Lions Club members Bill and Jeannette Davis presented the idea of hosting the cyclists in Venice after their grandson, Ryan Patout, rode across the country in 2018 for Journey of Hope, a cross country cycling trip with Ability Experience.
The Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity founded Ability Experience in 1977 as their official philanthropy, according to the Ability Experience website.
The Ability Experience focuses on raising awareness for disabilities while also changing society’s outlook on fraternities.
The Ability Experience offers programs such as long bike journeys that both raise money and awareness for those with disabilities.
During the cycling programs, the groups will make “friendship visits” to disability organizations along their routes.
The project manager, Josh Ingram from the University of Southern Mississippi, said the visits are full of dancing, foot races and other fun activities.
Aidan Patterson, a crew member from the University of Southern Mississippi, said after stopping on their first friendship visit at the Guardian Angels for Special Populations in Cape Coral, that it was a crazy and eye-opening experience.
“That is when I knew this is bigger than myself,” Patterson said.
Gear Up Florida started in 1997 and covers 800 miles over a two-week long journey across the state to raise money and awareness for disabilities, according to the Ability Experience website.
Each cyclist must raise a certain amount of money before participating in one of the cycling experiences. For Gear Up Florida, the cyclists must raise $3,500 each.
Apart from the Florida cycling experience, the Ability Experience offers a cross county trip called Journey of Hope that covers around 3,700 miles from the West Coast ending at Capitol Hill in Washington D.C.
Both the Florida and cross country trips are a bonding experience for those that participate. Those that complete either of the trips or another program called Build America are inducted into a subgroup of the fraternity called the Pi Alpha Society.
“It’s weird how we’ve gotten so close in just four days,” Patterson said. “This group of guys is such a good group.”
