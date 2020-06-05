VENICE — Visit Sarasota County announced Friday afternoon that Venice is nominated for an award that locals may already know. 

"Venice is in the running for USA Today’s 10 Best category: Favorite coastal small town in America," Visit Sarasota County officials said in a news release. 

As of Friday afternoon, it was in 12th place in the Top 20. No. 1 as of Friday afternoon was Bayfield, Wisconsin, which is the "Gateway to the Apostle Islands National Lakeshore."

Venice was the top Florida city in the running. 

"Can we all jump on social and help our favorite coastal small town become America’s favorite too?" the news release said. 

Those interested in voting for Venice can visit  https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-coastal-small-town/venice-florida/

Everyone can vote once a day until polls close at noon Monday, June 29.

The winning small towns will be announced July 10, officials said. 

