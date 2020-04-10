Venice makes
‘Best,’ ‘Safest’ lists VENICE — The city has earned high rankings on two lists again this year.
Coastal Living has Venice in sixth place in its 2020 Top 10 Best Places to Live on the Coast, among cities as diverse as Honolulu and Duluth, Minnesota.
The magazine lauded the city for its beaches, its sunny weather and the downtown beautification project completed last year.
And the city moved up two spots on SafeWise’s 50 Safest Cities in Florida list this year. Punta Gorda and North Port also made the top 50, at 20th and 33rd places. Sarasota made the next 50, at 100th place.
Pavement repairs at Higel Marine ParkVENICE — Higel Marine Park, 1330 Tarpon Center Drive, Venice, will undergo asphalt repairs Saturday, April 11. The work began Friday.
Several sections of deteriorating asphalt in the parking lot will be repaired. Portions of the parking lot, including some parking spaces, will be intermittently closed during this work.
The park’s boat ramp will remain open throughout the project.
Water outage MondayVENICE — A potable water outage is scheduled for Monday, April 13, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. due to water main repairs.
The affected areas will be:
• 517, 519 and 521 Live Oak St.
• 801-837 Pineland Ave. (odd numbers only)
• 808-840 Myrtle Ave. (even numbers only)
• 505 Country Club Way
People in the affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil-water advisory has been rescinded, which takes a minimum of 72 hours.
For more information, call the Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.
