ST. JOHN, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS - A Venice man drowned off the coast of the Virgin Islands on Monday evening.
Nathaniel Outcalt, 47, was pronounced dead at the scene by St. John emergency medical technicians, according to a news release from the U.S. Virgin Islands Police Department.
"Police were told that Outcalt, who was on vacation, went snorkeling with his family," according to the news release. "After a short period of snorkeling, a family member noticed Outcalt floating motionless in the water, swam out, and pulled him to shore. 911 was called as bystanders assisted with CPR until emergency response team arrived."
