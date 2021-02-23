VENICE — A city man is a millionaire after a Powerball win in December.
Raymond Wynne, 63, of Venice, matched five of the six numbers in the $277 million jackpot - coming away from the game with a $2 million win.
He matched the numbers 17, 54, 56, 63 and 69.
He bought the ticket at Publix in Venice on the island at 535 Tamiami Trail.
The store receives a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket, the Florida Lottery announced in a news release Monday.
The current Powerball jackpot is $90 million with a cash value of $64 million. A winner of the current jackpot would take home about $48 million, according to taxact.com.
Powerball drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Mega Million drawings are at 10:59 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays. They are shown on www.flalottery.com website.
Those are the two largest lotteries in America.
"(Powerball) has generated more than $2.2 billion in contributions to education statewide. Florida is among the top-selling Powerball states in the country, with more than 99.3 million winning tickets totaling more than $2.9 billion in prizes, including 13 jackpot winners," the Florida Lottery noted in a news release.
Powerball has existed in Florida since 2009.
The Florida Lottery noted more than 880,000 students have attended college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program, which is largely funded by lottery tickets.
