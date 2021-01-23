Venice Interfaith honored

Rev. Keith Backhaus, deacon of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, holds the certificate presented to Venice Interfaith Association by the mayor of Venice in honor of Martin Luther King.

PHOTO PROVIDED BY JUDITH ZANGWILL

Venice Mayor Ron Feinsod presented the Venice Interfaith Community Association with a proclamation recognizing the efforts of Venice Interfaith in presenting its annual MLK day event honoring the life of Martin Luther King and encouraging discussion.

