VENICE - The staff of Venice Memorial Gardens and Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory hosts an evening of scripture, music, remembrance and lights.
Venice Memorial Gardens will open at 6 p.m. so attendees may drive through the cemetery and enjoy the enchanting spectacle of more than 6,000 luminaries that will grace the grounds.
An Evening of Roses, a harp and flute duo, will perform during the drive through period.
At 7 p.m., the scripture service led by pastor Robin Hager of The Grace United Methodist Church in Venice will begin.
"The names of all who have been entrusted to the cemetery’s care this past year will be read aloud and we will remember all those served by Farley Funeral Homes and Crematory with their name on a continuously scrolling screen," according to a news release.
Live seasonal music provided by Aaron Miller will enhance the service again this year.
Guest speakers from Tidewell Hospice and The Salvation Army will deliver messages of help, hope and community resources. The Salvation Army will benefit from a free will offering.
Parking is provided by the Venice Middle School.
"We will taxi you from your car to the seating and refreshment area and back to your vehicle at the end of the service," the news release states.
