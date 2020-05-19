VENICE - COVID-19 has challenged events, large and small, fun and sobering.
Among them is Memorial Day ceremonies.
An annual honoring of veterans graves at Venice Memorial Gardens off Center Road will take place Friday morning, but there will be significant differences, according to the facility's Marjorie D. Dellecker.
"In the recent past, Venice Memorial Gardens provided a continental breakfast for our volunteers, we invited a bugler from the VFW to sound ‘Assembly’ and a local parish priest offered a blessing of flags, our deceased veterans and those who honor and remember them," she noted in an email. "Volunteers helped themselves to armloads of flags and began ‘dressing’ graves, niches and crypts with flags."
Not this year.
"This year, flags will be placed ‘roadside’ throughout the cemetery so that our volunteers can maintain the ‘social distance’ encouraged," she wrote.
There won't be an assembly nor a breakfast - this year.
The facility isn't sure how many volunteers it will have. About 30 people assisted with Venice Middle School Young Marines - but the students won't be a part of it this year.
The event begins at 8 a.m. Friday at Venice Memorial Gardens, 1950 Center Road, Venice. For more information, contact Dellecker at 941-493-4245.
