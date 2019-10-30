VENICE — Students at Venice Middle School recently had a chance to look at possible careers years before they’ll have to make a decision.

It was the second Career Day for the school along Center Road for its sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders. It was part of the countywide goal of Sarasota County Schools to have College and Career Readiness in middle school.

Businesses from throughout area took part in the morning telling students about the different jobs that exist and what education and experiences are necessary for those careers.

Venice Middle School hopes to continue the Career Day as an annual event.

