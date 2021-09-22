VENICE — Venice Musicale announced its 2021-2022 concert season, which will include the celebration of its 70th anniversary.
Since 1951, Venice Musicale has promoted music in the Venice area. Originally called the Cecilian Music Society, the organization has provided a platform for young musicians and performance opportunities for members while enhancing the musical community.
The annual series of monthly concerts will return on Oct. 28. All concerts are free and open to the public, but donations are welcome.
• At 3 p.m. on Oct. 28, the 2021 scholarship awardees will perform at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church, 508 Riviera Street.
• At 3 p.m. on Nov. 18, performers will entertain with “Happy Birthday, Beethoven!” at the Venice Public Library Community Room.
• From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Dec. 10 and 11, the Suncoast Duo-Pianists will perform “Gifts from the Past and Present” at the Venice Public Library Community Room.
• At 3 p.m. on Dec. 16, the Encore Chorus will perform “Sing and Rejoice” at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
• At 3 p.m. on Jan. 20, the musicale will present “Musical Variety” at the Venice Public Library Community Room.
• From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Feb. 11 and 12, the Suncoast Duo-Pianists will perform “Matters of the Heart” at the Venice Public Library Community Room.
• From 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Feb. 17, the musicale will mark its anniversary with “70th Anniversary Celebration and Concert” at the Venice Community Center.
• At 3 p.m. on March 17, the Encore Chorus will perform “Spring into Song” at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
• From 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on April 1 and 2, the Suncoast Duo-Pianists will perform “Expect the Unexpected” at the Venice Public Library Community Room.
• At 3 p.m. on May 5, the 2022 scholarship awardees will wrap up the season at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church.
