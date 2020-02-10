VENICE — Venice Musicale presents the Suncoast Duo Pianists in a concert, “Classical, Pop, Ragtime, Jazz ... It’s All Music” on Friday, Feb. 21, and Saturday, Feb. 22.
The concerts will be held at 2 p.m. both days in the Community Room of the William H. Jervey Jr., Venice Public Library, 300 S. Nokomis Ave. in Venice.
Music by Beethoven, Handel, Schubert, Dvorak, Ravel, Gershwin and Joplin will be featured along with selections by contemporary composers.
The concerts are free and open to the public. Free will donations to the Venice Musicale Scholarship Fund will be accepted.
For more information, visit www.venicemusicale.org or email info@venicemusicale.org.
