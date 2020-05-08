U.S. NAVY PHOTO BY PETTY OFFICER 2ND CLASS MARQUIS WHITEHEAD

Navy Petty Officer Third Class Jannah Striplin, left, from Venice, receives a plaque from Capt. Ken Crowe, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier recently after being recognized as Camp Lemonnier's Active Duty Blue Jacket of the Quarter. Camp Lemonnier is in eastern African near the Red Sea.