Town Center mall
in trouble?PORT CHARLOTTE — Port Charlotte Town Center mall owner Washington Prime Group was mum Tuesday amid published reports the real estate investment trust was on the verge of a bankruptcy filing.
A WPG spokesperson emailed a statement to the newspaper following inquiries.
“Washington Prime Group does not comment on market rumors,” it said. “As previously announced, Washington Prime Group’s board of directors has engaged advisors to explore strategic alternatives in order to strengthen the company’s balance sheet. We intend to continue business as usual at Washington Prime Group’s properties, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing safe and enjoyable experiences for our guests.”
Bloomberg reported WPG was preparing a bankruptcy filing to avert a default after it skipped an interest payment, stock prices tumbled by more than half.
Mall business owners, when informed of the problems, appeared shocked.
Rajeeb Sharma, who, along with his wife Neelakshi and son Rahul, own and operate Exotic Gems said he was told that after Macy’s leaves the mall in April, there were “others on the way; the mall was getting other people to move in.”
Sharma looked surprised when told of the news reports. He hadn’t heard anything.
“I opened in October. I wanted to expand and make (the jewelry store) a little bigger...We kept asking, ‘Is it OK for us to move forward?’ “
He said business has been slow for him.
“Business has been slow for everybody,” he said.
Although there is no indication the Port Charlotte Town Center will close, there are plenty of “for lease” signs. Some three-dozen stores, including Sears and the Ruby Tuesday restaurant are empty, and Macy’s will vacate the mall in April. Regal 16 Cinemas remains “temporarily closed.”
The mall opened in August 1989 to a crowd of more than 25,000.
Principal changing schools
SARASOTA — After 11 years as Englewood Elementary School’s principal, Mark Grossenbacher was named the new Woodland Middle School principal in North Port.
“Mr. Grossenbacher is a strong leader with a proven track record of success,” wrote Steve Cantees, executive director of Secondary Schools at the Sarasota County School District in an email Tuesday. “We look forward to seeing all the great things that Mr. Grossenbacher and Woodland Middle School will achieve next school year.”
Grossenbacher is overseeing the expansion of the elementary school campus. He remains the principal in Englewood until the end of this school year.
“I cannot explain how proud I am of our staff, community, and children for everything we have accomplished together,” Grossenbacher wrote in a statement. “I am also humbled and honored to be chosen to lead Woodland Middle School.”
Grossenbacher will replace Jeff Hradek, the interim principal at Woodland Middle School.
Grossenbacher is no stranger to North Port. After receiving his bachelor’s degree from Wabash College and his master’s degree in Educational Leadership from the University of South Florida, he became the assistant principal at Sarasota Middle School, and later was the assistant principal at Heron Creek Middle School in North Port. - Staff Reports
