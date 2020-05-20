Centennial Park gazebo closed for repairs
VENICE — The Public Works Department has started capital improvement repairs at the Centennial Park gazebo.
The gazebo will be closed to the public for this first phase of repairs for approximately three to four weeks.
Additionally, a crew is preparing to pour concrete pads for benches on West Venice Avenue at Centennial Park. There will be temporary sidewalk closures during this project.
Blood drive June 3
OneBlood will hold a blood drive Wednesday, June 3, outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave., from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
OneBlood officials have seen a significant drop in blood donations due to concerns over coronavirus, and encourage all those who feel well to come out and donate the “gift of life” aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it.
COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives. Donors will be socially distanced aboard the bus.
Each donor will receive a free OneBlood T-shirt; a coupon for a pint of Culver’s custard; a wellness checkup including blood pressure, temperature, iron count, pulse and cholesterol screening; and a snack.
ID is required.
For more information, or to make an appointment online, visit OneBlood.org/donate-now/ and use sponsor code 9354. Walk-ins are welcome.
