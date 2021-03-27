Property taxes
due March 31SARASOTA — Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates noted this week that 2020 property taxes are due March 31.
“The quickest and easiest way to pay is at www.SarasotaTaxCollector.com. After the online payment is complete, a receipt can be printed immediately,” Ford-Coates said in a news release.
Online payments must be made by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday.
There are other payment options, including a 24-hour drop box in Venice, North Port City Hall, the Mid-County location and Downtown Sarasota or by sending it in the mail with a postmark of Wednesday, March 31. The address for payment is: 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236-6993
“The penalty for missing the deadline is no small matter,” the news release said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SarasotaTaxCollector.
Pioneer Days today in ArcadiaARCADIA — DeSoto County’s annual Pioneer Day returns Saturday, commemorating the county’s history, as well as the centennial anniversaries of Arcadia General Hospital — established in 1920 — and the 1921 division of DeSoto into five separate counties.
“Pioneer Day is a chance for us to celebrate the history and heritage of DeSoto County,” said local historian Carol Mahler, of the DeSoto County Historical Society. “This is important, especially for the younger generations, so they can figure out where we are going by seeing where we’ve been.”
Organizers are encouraging social distancing and face coverings for attendees of the event, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today on the grounds of the Turner Agri-Civic Center, 2250 N.E. Roan St., Arcadia.
“The Arcadia American Legion has more than 100 antique tractors and hit-and-miss engines (a type of internal combustion engine) for their show,” Mahler said.
Art show this weekend in EnglewoodENGLEWOOD — Although her mother taught her to embroider at 8, Yan Inlow went to three colleges in Asia to perfect her art form.
By 2016, Inlow’s works progressed so much, she was invited to the Smithsonian Art Show in Washington, D.C.
Recently an artist told Yan, now 58, about the 39th annual Rotary Club Fine Arts Festival, which is happening this weekend in Englewood. She was added to the juried show, which will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday on West Dearborn Street.
Yan is joined by others new to the festival. Among the 88 vendors are some Englewood favorites Carroll Swayze and Hosephina Espinosa.
“We are the first ones back,” said Deborah Hegedus, president of the Rotary Club of Englewood, allowing outdoor events along West Dearborn Street after the pandemic hit. “We got our permit from the county and are following COVID-19 protocol.”
A few blocks of West Dearborn Street will be shut down to traffic. Tents are socially distanced six feet apart.
NPPAC showcases play this weekendNORTH PORT — Tickets are selling for the weekend production of “Guys & Dolls” at the North Port Performing Arts Center.
Performances are planned for 7 p.m. today and a matinee is set for 3 p.m. Sunday.
In a break with tradition due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the high school’s band will not be providing music for the production this year, as they often do for spring musicals.
“The pit is too closed-in of a space, and students could not be safely distanced,” said Dena Henderson, instructor for the NPHS theater department. “It was a tough decision for us to make, but we felt it was for the best this year. We expect to be back to a live orchestra next year.”
Social distancing and masks are required for the audience, and a maximum of 250 tickets will be sold for each show at the NPPAC, which can normally seat up to 997 guests.
The North Port Performing Arts Center is on the grounds of the North Port High School at 6400 W. Price Blvd. For more information, call 941-426-8479 or visit the www.nppaa.net.
