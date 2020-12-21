Gift certificates for sale at Venice Library
VENICE - The Friends of Venice Library hope area residents consider buying a small item from them this Christmas season.
"Give the gift of choice this year," they said in an email. "Stop by the Jervey Library Bookstore to pick up a gift certificate for all the avid readers on your gift list."
The William H. Jervey Library Bookstore is at 300 Nokomis Avenue in Venice.
'Let It Glow' contest continues
The “Let It Glow” contest is underway until Dec. 30. It’s sponsored by the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and The Venice Gondolier is helping with the balloting.
Area businesses are highlighting their locations with lights and decorations of the season.
More than 25 businesses are already taking part. Go to yoursun.com/contests to vote for your favorite.
“The winning business will receive the Grand Prize of $500 and the prestigious Lightbulb Award,” the chamber said.
And voters have a chance to win as well. Four random votes will be chosen for cash prizes.
Holiday closings, info for Venice
VENICE - The Venice City Hall is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 25, for Christmas.
There will not be any collection of garbage, yard waste or recycling on Christmas - those items picked up on Tuesday.
There are no changes to other collection this week.
City Hall reopens at 8 a.m. Dec. 28. It will be closed Friday, Jan. 1 for New Year's Day.
There will not be any collection of garbage, yard waste or recycling on New Year's Day - those items will be picked up on Tuesday, Jan. 5.
"To dispose of live Christmas trees, cut into 4-foot pieces and place at the curb with weekly yard waste collection," the city said in a news release.
Blood drive slated
VENICE - OneBlood's next blood drive in Venice is set for Wednesday, Jan. 6 outside Venice City Hall, 401 W. Venice Ave.
It'll take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"OneBlood officials encourage all city employees and members of the public who feel well to come out and donate the 'gift of life' aboard the Big Red Bus to ensure that blood is available for those patients who need it," it said in a news release.
It noted donating blood remains safe.
"COVID-19 does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives," it said. 'Donors are asked to wear a mask and will be socially distanced aboard the bus."
Donor receive a OneBlood T-shirt, a $20 Gift Card and free appetizer coupon for Carrabba’s Italian Grill, it noted. Donors also get a COVID-19 antibody test.
For more information, or to make an appointment, visit www.oneblood.org/donate-now/ and use code #9354, the news release said.
Water outage set
VENICE - A potable water outage is set from 6 a.m. to noon in Venice for Dec. 29 for more water main replacement work.
The city noted affected addresses will be 1101, 1455, 1485, 1487 along South Tamiami Trail which include the complex at 1101, a Buick dealership, MarineMax and Kon Tiki Motel.
"The affected areas will be required to boil water, or use bottled water, for drinking and cooking purposes until the boil water advisory has been rescinded after a minimum of 72 hours," the city said in a news release.
For more information, call the Venice Utilities Department at 941-480-3333. - Staff Reports
