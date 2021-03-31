Survey: North Port residents happy
NORTH PORT — North Port residents seem happy with how their hometown is run, according to an online survey used in shaping city finances.
It seemed to counter social-media platforms, commissioners said while reviewing the survey results Monday in the first day of budget hearings.
The city’s public outreach staffers absorb feedback and provide the results to commissioners.
The online survey package included resident impressions of city services. Those 1,050 respondents, 40% of which had lived in North Port more than 10 years, ranked questions with “yes” or “no” answers, with “very satisfied” to “very dissatisfied” in other categories.
The bottom line was mostly good news, however, at least 60% satisfied with overall city services, for instance. Priorities in parks and greenspace topped a couple of lists.
Property taxes due March 31VENICE — Sarasota County Tax Collector Barbara Ford-Coates noted 2020 property taxes are due today.
Online payments must be made by 11:59 p.m. today.
There are other payment options, including a 24-hour drop box in Venice, North Port City Hall, the Mid-County location and Downtown Sarasota or by sending it in the mail with a postmark of Wednesday, March 31. The address for payment is: 101 S. Washington Blvd., Sarasota, FL 34236-6993
“The penalty for missing the deadline is no small matter,” the news release said.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/SarasotaTaxCollector.
CRA needs resident inputENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County engineers are working on improvements for commercial properties along West Dearborn Street to the neighborhood north of the street.
But first, the Englewood Community Redevelopment Area is asking homeowners and residents what they think.
For instance: “Would you enjoy seeing sidewalks linking you to Dearborn?” CRA manager Debbie Marks will ask the home and other property owners.
The CRA infrastructure project could also include lighting, signs, parking areas and drainage improvements.
Design to construction is expected to take two to three years. In the interim, property owners are encouraged to call and discuss sidewalks and other aspects of the project with the CRA. Call the CRA office at 941-473-9795 or email responses to englewood@scgov.net.
