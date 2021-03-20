City seeks public input on park plan
VENICE — Venice wants input from residents on potential parks in the city’s northeast section.
With that in mind, it is holding a “virtual public meeting” at 3 p.m. Thursday, it announced.
“The city will present results from the online survey that was available from Feb. 10-26 that received over 900 responses,” it said, noting it will look at “the next steps to creating a future park in the northeast region.”
The meeting will be held through Zoom. More public comment will be taken during the meeting, it said in the news release.
“Once the city has determined what amenities citizens would most like to see in a new park, the city will move forward in selecting the property that best suits a potential park,” it said.
Those who want to participate can link to it through
Literacy group needs volunteersVENICE — Literacy Volunteers of South Sarasota County seeks volunteers “to work with adults who are learning English as a second language, or who need help improving their reading and writing skills,” it said.
Tutors have been using video chat programs to help students from home since the pandemic began.
The next Tutor Training Zoom sessions is 3 p.m. Wednesdays, March 24, March 31, April 7 and April 14.
It asked potential volunteers to watch the first training video before the Zoom meeting March 24.
“Anyone who can read, write and speak English, and is willing to help someone, can become a trained tutor,” it said. “We also have many other opportunities for volunteers to become involved with our organization, but tutors are our greatest need.”
For more information contact Karen Bridegam at 941-661-7330.
New nonprofit has food driveNORTH PORT — A new North Port nonprofit, When All Else Fails, will have a drive-thru food drive from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 20 at 5900 Pan American Blvd., North Port.
Those taking part can help people in need by donating canned food, frozen items, cold items and nonperishable items for North Port food pantries including Awaken Church, 2573 N. Toledo Blade Blvd., which is starting a food pantry to serve the community.
For more information, call 941-218-0303.
