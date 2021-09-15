VENICE — John Giglio’s options for redeveloping his property at 996 Laguna Drive grew Tuesday and now officially include the opportunity to build a small condominium complex.
The building there formerly housed the Freedom Boat Club, of which Giglio was the owner until 2019. He bought it in 2013 for $1.3 million, he testified Tuesday before the City Council.
Although it was operating as a marina, and continued to be, he said that he envisioned redeveloping it, possibly as condos, as the previous owner had considered.
The property is zoned Commercial, General. Under the prior comprehensive plan and the existing land-use rules, multi-family housing can be allowed there by special exception.
But no residential uses are permitted under the future land use designation for the property in the current comprehensive plan, staff determined. So Giglio was asking the City Council to find that he had a vested right to pursue a special exception that predates the change to the comp plan.
Giglio had a vested right, attorney Jeff Boone argued, because he had bought the property with eventual redevelopment in mind, and had purchased other properties to which to relocate the boat club.
He had been consulting with an architect and a builder over the years, Giglio testified, but only learned this year that city staff’s position was that the new comp plan precluded residential development on his property.
Neighbors testified that they were concerned about the impact any development might have on the area, which has problems with flooding and traffic.
Boone said that uses that wouldn’t require a special exception, such as a convenience store or a restaurant and bar, would have a bigger impact than a six-unit condo building, the maximum that could be built on the 0.32-acre property.
The Council voted 7-0 to grant the vested rights petition.
Any development of the property will need Planning Commission approval of a site-and-development plan, as well as a special exception if the desired use isn’t permitted by right.
Other business
Also on Tuesday the Council:
• Heard a presentation on the city’s property and liability insurance renewal for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Directed staff to research methodologies to charge food establishments for the use of public space in downtown but rejected the implementation of a charge at this time.
• Determined city participation in the upcoming legislative forum.
• Approved a pre-annexation agreement with FNG Holdings-Land LLC.
• Adopted a resolution regarding access to group health insurance to prevent employees receiving a raise from moving into a higher contribution bracket.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance implementing the final year of a five-year rate increase for solid waste. The increase would be 1%.
• Adopted an ordinance adjusting wholesale sanitary wastewater monthly rates charged to Sarasota County.
• Adopted an ordinance closing beach and athletic parks to vehicles between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m., to match the hours set by Sarasota County.
• Adopted an ordinance repealing regulation of retail gas pumps, to conform to state law.
• Adopted an ordinance resolving inconsistencies in the city code regarding business zoning districts.
• Adopted ordinances to resolve inconsistencies between existing uses in several properties and their future land use designations.
• Heard first reading of an ordinance creating new standards for mobile food vending.
• Approved the preliminary plat for Vistera at Venice.
• Decided to apply for cooperative funding with Southwest Florida Water Management District for an aquifer storage and recovery well and to continue the toilet replacement project.
• Accepted an easement from the Sarasota County Public Hospital District.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding with the International Association of Firefighters for pay for Fiscal Year 2022.
• Reappointed Kevin McGrath to the Police Pension Board of Trustees and appointed Bruce Miller to the Environmental Advisory Board and David Auxier to the Parks and Recreation Advisory Board.
• Proclaimed the week of Sept. 17-23, 2021 as “Constitution Week.”
• Swore in Fire Chief Frank Giddens.
The video of the meeting is at VeniceGov.com under the “Meetings” header.
