VENICE — The Planning Commission tackled three draft land-use code sections Tuesday that Development Services Director Jeff Shrum acknowledged “are more technical in nature.”
Berms, walls and fences; landscaping; and lighting.
To make sure no one took “technical” to mean boring or unimportant, however, he went on to note in his memo to the commissioners that the proposed standards “are critical components to addressing compatibility.”
Indeed, a significant amount of the debate last year about whether the proposed Murphy Oaks development on Auburn Road in Venice was compatible with Fox Lea Farms to the south concerned berms, walls, fences, landscaping and lighting.
The City Council ultimately decided that the proposed development was incompatible. The decision is headed to mediation.
At the time Shrum pointed out that the city’s rules gave too little guidance on these elements of compatibility.
The current code doesn’t even have a section on lighting and the ones on fences and landscaping aren’t much meatier.
“Our code on all this is pretty minimal,” he told the commissioners at its meeting Tuesday, while the draft standards up for discussion are “much more robust.”
For example, he said, it’s not clear in the current code that a fence requires a permit. The draft code provisions explicitly state that one is, unless it’s for an “internal garden-area fence” in a residential district.
But it’s not clear just what an “internal garden-area fence” is, Shrum said, so the consultant needs to provide a definition.
Other areas where he or the commissioners had suggestions were:
• Invasive species — the draft code calls for their eradication, but the commissioners favored some flexibility.
Commissioner Kit McKeon said that removing the Australian pines from Venezia Park would change its character, while Commission Chair Bruce Snyder said that in the Venetian Golf & River Club invasive Brazilian peppers were replaced with native Carolina willows that proved to be a bigger problem.
• Privacy fence — Commissioner Shaun Graser said that the proposed 6-foot height limit on a fence in a residential neighborhood would be inadequate to provide privacy if an adjacent property were built on a lot raised to meet flood standards. He favored an 8-foot limit.
• Street trees — the draft calls for trees along the street side of all properties other than single-family residences. Shrum said the requirement is more appropriate for communities that are platted with internal roads and isn’t something the city has looked for from commercial projects.
The consultant will make revisions for consideration at a later meeting.
Shrum said the Commission will probably be meeting with the City Council soon as well, to get some feedback before a final draft of the land-use code is created.
