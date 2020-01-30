VENICE — No one wants the city to lose its historic charm.
The question is, how far are people willing to go to preserve it?
Under a draft preservation ordinance proposed by the Historic Preservation Board, it could include putting a property on the local historic register over the owner’s objection.
A property that’s at least 50 years old and of some historic significance could be nominated for the register by anyone. The owner would get notice and a chance to contest the nomination, which would ultimately be voted on by the City Council.
Nomination for the register would impose restrictions on renovating or demolishing a structure on the property for a year, though it could also offer some tax advantages.
After being briefed on the proposed ordinance in a Planning Commission workshop, Commission Chair Barry Snyder told the board members they face “an uphill battle.”
Commission Member Shaun Graser was more blunt.
“That sounds like Nazi Germany to me,” he said.
Graser said that he’d sell or demolish his office “as quick as I can” to keep it from being put on the register against his will and lose value.
“Why don’t you ask us?” he said.
City Attorney Kelly Fernandez warned that any ordinance that diminishes the value of a property could be the basis for a lawsuit.
Graser also said the 50-year figure is arbitrary. It would be better to set a date, but even that wouldn’t be necessary as long as the owner’s consent is required.
Board Chair Jean Trammell said the age of a property is only one criterion and it’s likely that few buildings in the city that are 50 years old would meet the standards for inclusion on the register.
Under national register standards, she said, if the appearance of a property as viewed from the street has changed 10% from the original, it doesn’t qualify.
But that means there’s more urgency in getting a preservation ordinance passed, she said.
“It’s not that we’re trying to save everything,” Historic Resources Manager Harry Klinkhamer said. “We’re trying not to lose everything.”
Trammell said after the meeting that a nomination without the owner’s consent would be a last resort to buy time to explore preservation.
Venice currently has some tax incentives for historic preservation but the board only has influence over the six properties on the local register and no authority to nominate any.
The Historic Preservation Board has been working on the draft ordinance for months both to enhance preservation and to qualify the city for certified local government status. Under the CLG program a local government can get some enhanced home rule powers and seek grants.
In working on new land development regulations, the Planning Commission is trying to sort out what role the Board plays, and when its input should be sought.
A workshop with the Architectural Planning Board needs to be held for the same reason.
Snyder said another workshop with the Historic Preservation Board is likely.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.