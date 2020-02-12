The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tevin Taylor, 28, 1900 block of 32nd St., Sarasota. Charge: Manatee County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $520.
• Dawn Faynor, 55, Pinebrook Road at E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• William Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (violation of domestic violence protection order). Bond: $10,000.
• Ginger Tillman, 45, no address listed. Charged: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.
• Brandie Alligood, 24, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: attempted robbery. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: meth possession, drug equipment possession, resisting arrest. Bond: $2,500.
• Donescia Borrow, 23, 7300 block of Heritage Hills Drive, Temple Terrace, Fla. Charges: petit larceny, resisting arrest with violence, driving while license is suspended or revoke, battery. Bond: $10,620.
• Barry Deran, 24, 1200 block of Tuscany Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Esgro, 22, 11000 block of Goombay Court, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, possession of amphetamine salts without a prescription, marijuana possession, two counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $5,120.
• Mandi Grant, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.
• Andrea Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of S. Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Mark Reichenbach, 18, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $6,000.
• Valeriy Vigil, 22 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: uttering a false instrument (check). Bond: $1,500.
• Mark Davis, 53, 1900 block of Greenlawn Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Collin Koch, 21, 500 Oak Bay Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Theofane Deamon, 32, 200 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydromorphone), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Lynch, 36, 1600 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of resisting an officer without violence, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $6,000.
Criminal registration:
• Leanne Mardsen, 27, 200 block of S. Venice East Blvd., Venice.
• Daniel Dinka, 23, 9900 block of Haze Drive, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.