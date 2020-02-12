The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Tevin Taylor, 28, 1900 block of 32nd St., Sarasota. Charge: Manatee County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $520.

• Dawn Faynor, 55, Pinebrook Road at E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• William Tillis, 40, 100 block of N. Englewood Heights, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (violation of domestic violence protection order). Bond: $10,000.

• Ginger Tillman, 45, no address listed. Charged: marijuana possession. Bond: $500.

• Brandie Alligood, 24, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: attempted robbery. Bond: $5,000.

• Michael Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: meth possession, drug equipment possession, resisting arrest. Bond: $2,500.

• Donescia Borrow, 23, 7300 block of Heritage Hills Drive, Temple Terrace, Fla. Charges: petit larceny, resisting arrest with violence, driving while license is suspended or revoke, battery. Bond: $10,620.

• Barry Deran, 24, 1200 block of Tuscany Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Joseph Esgro, 22, 11000 block of Goombay Court, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with property damage, possession of amphetamine salts without a prescription, marijuana possession, two counts of smuggling contraband into a detention facility. Bond: $5,120.

• Mandi Grant, 29, 4700 block of Lemon Bay Drive, Venice. Charges: drug equipment possession, four counts of probation violation. Bond: none.

• Andrea Piediscalzo, 33, 200 block of S. Venice East Blvd., Venice. Charges: two counts of use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent, probation violation. Bond: none.

• Mark Reichenbach, 18, 600 block of Colgate Road, Venice. Charges: four counts of use or possession of another person’s ID without their consent. Bond: $6,000.

• Valeriy Vigil, 22 700 block of Groveland Ave., Venice. Charge: uttering a false instrument (check). Bond: $1,500.

• Mark Davis, 53, 1900 block of Greenlawn Drive, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Collin Koch, 21, 500 Oak Bay Drive, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Theofane Deamon, 32, 200 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydromorphone), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Christopher Lynch, 36, 1600 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of resisting an officer without violence, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $6,000.

Criminal registration:

• Leanne Mardsen, 27, 200 block of S. Venice East Blvd., Venice.

• Daniel Dinka, 23, 9900 block of Haze Drive, Venice.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments