The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Melissa Van Sant, 48, 300 block of E. Park Dale Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: None.

• Nicholas Ortiz, 1000 block of San Lino Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Avenue., Venice. Charge: two counts of property damage, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

• Kevin Seuch, 32, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery, battery by strangulation. Bond: $52,000.

• Ashley Stanton, 31, 1000 block of Myrtle Avenue, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Leonard Sebell, 52, 3300 block of Shamrock Drive. Charge: aggravated assault. Bond: none.

• William Welsh, 18, 100 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charges: DUI, possession of liquor by a person under 21. Bond: $240.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Stephen Deming, 29, 200 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of passing a forged, altered instrument. Bond: $3,000.

• Mary Brew, 51, Crestview Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $6,000.

• Augusto Laurensini, 25, 300 block of Airport Avenue, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Michael Norris, 39, 1600 block of Waxwing Court, Venice. Charges: three counts of DUI. Bond: $1,120.

• Brian Cafman, 36, 600 block of Hamlin Street, Nokomis. Charge: contempt of court (violation of domestic violence protection order). Bond: $2,500.

• Nicolas Ortiz, 25, 1000 block of San Lino Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.

• Amanda Campbell, 19, 400 block of Gulf Breeze Blvd., Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Austin Girard, 22, 100 Jenifer Road, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Taylor Wayman, 23, 400 block of Pinewood Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Christopher Trammel, 24, 4000 block of Forbers Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Douglas Rankin, 52, 3300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

