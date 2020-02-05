The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Israel Sherman, 46, 900 block of Capri Isles Blvd., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Dawn Faynor, 55, 300 block of Warfield Ave., Venice. Charge: storing or leaving an abandoned derelict vessel. Bond: $200.

• Joseph Mangone, 64, Hickory Bend, Speonk, New York. Charge: Broward County warrant for reckless driving. Bond: $500.

• Joseph Skipper, 44, 1100 block of Central Ave., Sarasota. Charges: DUI, refusal to submit to DUI test, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,120.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Brandon Finch, 30, 300 block of Dorchester Drive, Venice. Charges: grand theft of a controlled substance, contempt of court (violation of a domestic violence protection order). Bond: $35,000.

• Jami Gillins, 29, 200 block of Ravenna St., Nokomis. Charge: cocaine possession. Bond: $1,500.

• Molly Godoy, 47, 100 block of Castile St., Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Brandon Neri, 25, 700 block of N. Jackson Road, Venice. Charge: DI. Bond: $120.

• Tylor Wallen, 31, 300 block of Albee Farm Road, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Zachery Cowen, 18, Kilpatrick Road, Nokomis. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.

• Andrew Crose, 27, 100 block of Kenwood Ave., Nokomis. Charge: In-custody arrest for sex offender violation (failure to comply with registration requirement). Bond: none.

• Jaclyn Kasunic, 41, 1700 block of Claw Court, Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $120.

• Dominick Oelenschlager, 22, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: battery on a person 65 or older. Bond: $1,500.

Criminal registration:

• Brian England, 57, 200 block of Washington Ave., Englewood.

• Anthony Alexader, 27, 2900 block of Siesta Dr., Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

