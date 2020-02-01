The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Adam Neider, 30, 100 block of Aquila St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a weapon or ammo by a convicted Florida felon, possession of stolen ID. Bond: $9,000.
• Steven Terrell, 35, 3200 block of Mill Run Circle, North Port. Charge: failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Christina West, 39, 1000 block of Elaine Lane, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shawn Bettis, 36, 500 block of S. Armada Road, Venice. Charge: DUI, probation violation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Lesli Carrithers, 37, Dover Drive, Englewood. Charges: cocaine trafficking, use of structure of vehicle for drug trafficking, possession of LSD. Bond: none.
• Nicolas Ortiz, 25, 1000 block of San Lino Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Amanda Campbell, 19, 400 block of Gulf Breeze Blvd., Venice. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Austin Girard, 22, 100 block of Jenifer Road, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Taylor Wayman, 23, 400 block of Pinewood Ave., Venice. Charges: possession of meth, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Daniel Garcia, 57, 200 block of Brighton Court, Englewood. Charge: DUI, two counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,120.
• Keith McAlister, 48, 4700 block of Lemon Drive, Englewood. Charges: driving with a suspended or revoked license, probation violation, drug equipment possession. Bond: none.
• Taylor Wayman, 23, 400 block of Pinwood Ave., Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Teresa Ekleberry, 49, 400 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Stacey Gutzler, 30, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charges: petit theft, resisting an officer without violence, probation violation. Bond: none.
• Victoria Austin, 44, Old Venice Road, Osprey. Charge: violation of county open container law. Bond: $120.
• Lawrence Parkin, 47, 600 block of Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Cody Pierce, 30, transient. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
• Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Shawn Politano, 30, 200 block of W. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery, obstructing justice. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Trammel, 24, 4000 block of Forbers Trail, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dominick Cappuccio, 30, 200 block of Manor Road, Venice. Charges: carrying a concealed unlicensed firearm, drug equipment possession, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $4,000.
• Robert Folkerts, 80, 20700 block of Granlago Drive, Venice. Charge: domestic battery of a person 65 or older. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Douglas Rankin, 52, 3300 block of Taconic Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Victoria Thamer, 61, 1500 block of Bayshore Drive, Englewood. Charges: DUI with property damage, refusal to submit to DUI test. Bond: $1,000.
Criminal registration:
• John Jaquith, 27, 1000 block of Capri Isle Blvd., Venice.
