The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jeffrey Buhrow, 45, 300 block of Citrus Drive, Nokomis. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

• Camerone Cooley, 44, University Parkway and U.S. 301, Sarasota. Charges: hit and run, grand theft auto, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $8,120.

• Joseph Torres, 40, 1400 block of 10th St., Sarasota. Charge: Charlotte County warrant for nonpayment of child support. Bond: $315.

• Rigoberto Jimenez, 46, 11000 block of E. 127th Ave., Tampa. Charge: Pasco County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $513.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: battery, criminal mischief. Bond: $1,000.

• Jennifer Howard, 48, 2200 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• William Steinmetz, 53, 19100 block of Billfish Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $2,000.

• Douglas Worth, 56, 500 block of S. McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

• Daniel Imely, 24, 500 block of Constance Road, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Jeremy Jennings, 26, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: In-custody arrest for Manatee County probation violation. Bond: $5,500.

• Charles Murphy, 33, 100 block of Burney Road, Osprey. Charge: Manatee County warrant for felony battery. Bond: $1,500.

• Shelly Mack, 60, 600 block of Cheryl Lane, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $500.

• Michael Seward, 41, 100 block of Sage Lane, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: $5,000.

• Erick Medrano, 25, 1200 block of Poinciano Road, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Nathaniel Phelps, 26, 2200 block of Mission Valley Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: disorderly conduct. Bond: $120.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Jason Hayes, 40, 100 block of N. River Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: drug equipment possession. Bond: $500.

— Compiled by Greg Giles

