The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Adam Wheeler, 36, 3800 block of S. Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Laura Curtiss, 47, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charges: cocaine possession, drug equipment possession, resisting arrest. Bond: $2,500.

• Aaron Merwine, 27, Woodmere Park Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Scott Babcock, 52, 200 block of Shamrock Blvd., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Shana Crabtree, 34, Bay Acres, Osprey. Charge: possession of methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.

• Randy Crosby, 34, 200 block of Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

• Trevor Lamp, 24, 3300 block of E. Venice Ave., Venice. Charges: battery, property damage, obstructing justice. Bond: $35,000.

• Robert May, 34, 100 block of Clemson Road, Venice. Charges: burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed. Bond: $9,000.

• Swain Mosley, 44, 100 block of Riverview Drive, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Kevin Seuch, 32, 1100 block of Queen Road, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Nicole Hines, 30, 200 block of Venice East St., Venice. Charge: grand theft, two counts of using a person’s ID without permission, probation violation. Bond: none.

The Department of Corrections reported the following arrest:

• Michael Shaver, 27, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jesse Stackhouse, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: contempt of court (failure to appear), trespassing. Bond: none.

• Candice Salter, 36, 400 block of Olive Ave., Nokomis. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.

The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:

• Sara Walker, 30, 1900 block of S. Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

Criminal registration:

• Catrina Arthur, 26, 100 block of Third St., Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments