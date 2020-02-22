Sex offender registration:
• Brian Fennell, 43, 351 Artist Ave., Englewood.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Falco, 26, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.
• Stephen Pollock, 55, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,000.
• George Housekeeper, 47, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.
• Darlene Terrill, 65, 900 block of Posadas Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Christian Werner, 50, 100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Jones, 45, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
• Cody Pierce, 30, unknown address, Osprey. Charge: In-custody arrest, DeSoto County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,000.
• Bernadette Joseph, 64, 2200 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 32, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: heroin possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.
• Brandie Alligood, 23, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.
• Bruce Bissett, 63, 300 block of Renoir Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of contempt of court for violating a violence protection injunction.
• Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
• Michael Capuano, 34, 2200 block of Sunset Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, possession of a vehicle with an altered license plate, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation. Bond: $5,620.
• Cheyne Germaine, 39, 200 block of E. Venice Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
• Robert Randolf, 64, 1200 block of Knollcrest Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Drive, Nokomis. Charge: attempted fraud (requesting a refund with a false receipt). Bond: $120.
• Kim Williams, 59, 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charges: three counts of petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.
• Gerald Burek, 54, 300 block of Bahia Vista Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Criminal registration:
• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingoood Drive, Venice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.