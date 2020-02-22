VNcops022220

BRIAN FENNELL

Sex offender registration:

• Brian Fennell, 43, 351 Artist Ave., Englewood.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Michael Falco, 26, 300 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $10,000.

• Stephen Pollock, 55, 2800 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: Two counts of DUI with property damage. Bond: $1,000.

• George Housekeeper, 47, 1900 block of Scotties Place, Nokomis. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $500.

• Darlene Terrill, 65, 900 block of Posadas Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Christian Werner, 50, 100 block of Ketch Lane, Venice. Charge: petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Richard Jones, 45, 300 block of Holly Road, Venice. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

• Cody Pierce, 30, unknown address, Osprey. Charge: In-custody arrest, DeSoto County warrant for contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $3,000.

• Bernadette Joseph, 64, 2200 block of Seaboard Ave., Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Kaitlyn Van Dorn, 32, 2100 block of Park Road, Venice. Charge: heroin possession, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Brandie Alligood, 23, 100 block of Sunnyside Drive, Venice. Charge: loitering. Bond: $120.

• Bruce Bissett, 63, 300 block of Renoir Drive, Venice. Charges: three counts of contempt of court for violating a violence protection injunction.

• Luke Cadle, 25, 500 block of W. Venice Ave., Venice. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

• Michael Capuano, 34, 2200 block of Sunset Road, Venice. Charges: fleeing to elude, possession of a vehicle with an altered license plate, failure to register a motor vehicle, driving while license suspended or revoked, probation violation. Bond: $5,620.

• Cheyne Germaine, 39, 200 block of E. Venice Blvd., Nokomis. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.

• Robert Randolf, 64, 1200 block of Knollcrest Court, Venice. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

• Timmy Ringo, 53, 100 block of S. Ruby Drive, Nokomis. Charge: attempted fraud (requesting a refund with a false receipt). Bond: $120.

• Kim Williams, 59, 100 block of Pennsylvania Ave., Osprey. Charges: three counts of petit larceny. Bond: $1,500.

• Gerald Burek, 54, 300 block of Bahia Vista Ave., Osprey. Charge: possession of meth. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Christopher Culp, 43, 5900 block of Viola Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

• Anthony Pelligrini, 61, no address provided, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.

• Gregory Schwartz, 49, 9000 block of S. Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.

Criminal registration:

• Kathy Hendrixson, 58, 9800 block of Wingoood Drive, Venice.

Compiled by Greg Giles

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments