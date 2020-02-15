The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Matthew Carroll, 28, Tamiami Trail and Ogbum St., Venice. Charge: Manatee County warrant related to a DUI arrest. Bond: $2,500.

• Chelsea Deitrich, 27, N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. Charges: possession of rock cocaine, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Ramanand Sugrim, 50, 1300 block of Arrow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of rock cocaine, drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Mario Harris, 43, 24th St. and Tuttle Ave., Sarasota. Charges: grand theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated battery. Bond: none.

• Rose Winters, 49, address not provided. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

• Michael Dexter, 28, 100 block of N. Lakeview Drive, Nokomis. Charge: probation violation.

• Martin Maroszek, 61, 1200 block of Paradise Way, Venice. Charge: grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,500.

• Erin Mahoney, 34, 400 block of S. Eider Road, Venice. Charges: petit larceny, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment possession. Bond: $3,500.

• Theofane Deamon, 32, 200 block of Harbor Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (hydromorphone), drug equipment possession. Bond: $2,000.

• Christopher Lynch, 36, 1600 block of Maple St., Nokomis. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription (methamphetamine). Bond: $1,500.

• Michael Armes, 47, 9900 block of Hayes Drive, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drivers license exemption violation. Bond: $240.

• Blake Carlin, 46, 400 block of McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $25,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

• Dustin Nagy, 35, 500 block of Center Road, Venice. Charge: two counts of resisting an officer without violence, contempt of court (failure to appear). Bond: $6,000.

Criminal registration:

• Leanne Mardsen, 27, 200 block of S. Venice East Blvd., Venice.

• Daniel Dinka, 23, 9900 block of Haze Drive, Venice.

• Justin Walker, 23, 300 block of Myrtle Drive, Nokomis.

Compiled by Greg Giles

