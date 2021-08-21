topical Venice police conduct water rescue training This is part of a monthly effort between police and firefighters By Morgan Simpson Staff Report Aug 21, 2021 51 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 4 Marine Patrol Officer Paul Freeman steers the marine patrol boat as officers practice water rescue on Thursday afternoon. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Officers get ready to practice deploying the 75-foot-long rescue rope during training at Higel Marine Park. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Venice Police officers train on the water to gain familiarity in case they are needed for marine patrol. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Venice Police officers train on the water to see “how their sea legs are,” said Venice Police Marine Patrol Officer Paul Joyce. GONDOLIER PHOTO BY MORGAN SIMPSON Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save VENICE — Venice police are conducting water rescue training over several days at the Venice High School pool and Higel Marine Park.In a joint department effort, VPD trained with Venice Fire at the high school’s pool on Thursday morning.VFR aided the officers in water survival and “familiarization with swimming and water,” VPD Sgt. Louis White said. In a series of water rescue training, the Venice Police practiced blaring the siren and deploying a rescue rope to a victim in the water. GONDOLIER VIDEO BY MORGAN SIMPSON “It’s something different,” White said about the joint training. “We’ve been trying for years.”While the two departments trained in the morning, the VPD went out on their boats in the afternoon for additional training at Higel Marine Park.The series of training took place on Thursday and will continue next week on Tuesday and Thursday. It is part of the monthly training the VPD does.Marine Patrol Officers Paul Joyce and Paul Freeman took officers out on their boats to practice being on the water and being comfortable throwing a rescue rope to a potential victim in the water.Joyce said the exercise allows land officers to feel more comfortable with water rescues, since sometimes they have to assist the marine patrol.The VPD has around 50 rescue ropes at 75 feet long across both the marine and land patrol, and the community resource unit.However, the point of this training was to learn how to deploy them while on a moving boat. Venice Police practice throwing the rescue rope to a victim while moving on the marine boat. GONDOLIER PHOTOs BY MORGAN SIMPSON “We wanted to make sure our officers had the proper training to use this equipment,” Joyce said.It also allows them to see “how their sea legs are,” he said.They also did a simulation of how the marine patrol pulls over a boat. Their boat ties up to the boat in question; however, they have to remain aware since their boat still moves in the water."We have to be very conscious of our environment," Joyce said. 