VENICE — Venice Police Department K-9 Mako and his handler, VPD K-9 Officer Kristen Kimson, retired together on June 27.
Mako had been in service for six years, while Kimson was a 13-year veteran of the force.
“It was time to move on,” she said.
As is customary, the City Council approved giving Mako to his handler.
From the base up
Mako, 7, was imported from Europe and started training with Kimson when he was only 9 months old.
She said he tested very well at a young age and was certified and out for patrol at 13 months in 2015.
While Kimson previously worked with another K-9, Mako was the first dog she completely trained.
“I got to train him from the base up; that was amazing,” Kimson said.
Her last dog had two handlers prior to working with her, but with Mako she saw firsthand how he could retain everything he was taught.
“The cool thing about Mako and the relationship with him, I was doing everything,” Kimson said. “He was about as green as they get.”
She said it was rewarding to know she taught him what he knew. She also had the ability to learn how tracking was built into the dogs.
Training Mako from the start allowed Kimson to see how obedience works and fully understand everything Mako learned.
Mako trained as a dual purpose K-9 that did both apprehensions and narcotics detection.
“He was a very good and dependable narcotics dog,” Kimson said.
She said that over the years they were very active in drug detection, and many felony arrests were from Mako’s alerts.
Kimson said they also did some tracking.
“Tracking was one of my favorite activities because he was a really good tracker,” Kimson said.
Arrest at first bite
One of her favorite memories with Mako was his first contact bite.
In 2016, four burglars from Miami were arrested for stealing lawn equipment in Venice.
Kimson said they responded to an initial call about burglars attempting to steal a U-Haul, but they fled. Kimson and another officer were flagged down and told of lawn equipment stolen overnight.
They then noticed a report for a stolen U-Haul and saw one driving around. She followed the truck out of the city trying to confirm it was the stolen U-Haul.
After she started following the U-Haul and another suspicious car toward North Port on Interstate 75, the U-Haul driver fled into the woods off the interstate.
She and Mako started to track the burglar.
When Mako suddenly dove into the woods, Kimson knew he had found something.
Mako found the burglar underneath vines. After he ignored several commands to come out of hiding, Mako apprehended him with his first contact bite
“It’s pretty amazing what they can do,” Kimson said about K-9 tracking.
Kimson said despite not knowing where they were in the woods, Mako would pick up the track.
Family time
Kimson said she had been on the K-9 unit for 10 years and decided to make the transition to focus on family.
“Very fortunate to have gotten to do this for as long as I have,” Kimson said.
But with two young children, she wanted to make time to take care of them.
She said Mako gets along well with the family, since she had him before having her children. It also helps that Mako could turn it on and off between work and home, she said.
“Overall, he is a very mild-mannered dog,” Kimson said.
Not many things have changed on the home front, she said. They just aren’t going to work anymore.
She said Mako will be living the good life during retirement.
Mako will more than likely sit at Kimson’s house and bark at anyone that walks up, she said.
While retirement will be more relaxing, Kimson said she will not let Mako’s obedience lapse.
She said because they are such high-energy dogs, she has to keep up with the obedience so Mako remains happy in retirement.
“It will be a bit of an adjustment,” Kimson said.
