Venice Police Department hosts National Night Out

The Venice Police Department hosts a National Night Out on Tuesday night at its station. 

VENICE - The Venice Police Department will be holding a National Night Out event at their station on Tuesday night.

The event aims at building relationships between the police and the community through a positive experience.

Free food will be offered along with a chance to get to know the VPD officers and also their K-9s.

National Night Out will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Aug. 3 at 1575 East Venice Ave.

