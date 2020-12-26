Venice Vikings Lancers

Keeley Wilson of the Lancers cheer team takes part in the recent Orlando competition. The Venice Vikings Lancers earned the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship in Orlando recently. The Vikings Lancers won the Division 1 Junior Pee Wee Small national title.

 PHOTO PROVIDED

ORLANDO — The Venice Vikings Lancers won the Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Championship in Orlando earlier this month.

The Vikings Lancers picked up the Division 1 Junior Pee Wee Small national title.

Along with that, the Venice Crusaders cheer team won a first place title as well while the Venice Warriors crew earned a second place title, according to Christina Nowlan.

The teams were a part of the three-day Pop Warner National Championship at the Orange County Convention Center.

Hosted by Florida Citrus Sports, it includes about 200 teams from around the United States, according to a news release.

“The event followed strict safety protocols, including mandatory mask-wearing except when performing, social distancing and limits on the number of participating teams,” it said.

National leaders understood there was a need for an event to showcase the talents of the participants.

“This has been a tough year and unfortunately many teams across the country have had to make the difficult decision to cancel their seasons,” Pop Warner National Cheer & Dance Commissioner Lisa Moroski said. “But for those teams in Pop Warner and across the broader cheer and dance community who had a season this fall, we wanted to make sure they all had an opportunity to participate in an event where they could celebrate the season and compete for a national title.”

The cheer and dance teams competed in five divisions based on age (Mitey Mite, Jr. Pee Wee, Pee Wee, Jr. Varsity, Varsity & Challenger) and 12 divisions based on skills (PW 1, PW 2, PW 3, PW 4, Sideline Performance Cheer, Core Cheer, Non-Mount 1, Non-Mount 2, Non-Mount 3, Pom Performance, Theme Dance & Hip Hop, the news release noted.


