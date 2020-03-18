Venice City Hall

VENICE - The next Venice City Hall meeting is being delayed - for at least a week.

In a Wednesday afternoon news release, officials said the March 24 meeting would take place Tuesday, March 31. 

"It will still be the same limited agenda," the news release states. "This will give staff time to work up the logistics of this meeting."

Of course, it is dependent on other factors when it comes to COVID-19. 

"As everything else, this is evolving daily, if not hourly, so please know this information is subject to change."

