VENICE - The first scholarship from Venice Pride, Inc., given in the name of Spencer Stephens, was given to Lemon Bay High Schools Talon Bottenfield.
Bottenfield received The Spencer Stephens 2021 Scholarship during a Thursday ceremony at Lemon Bay High School.
Stephens was a beloved Lemon Bay graduate who was killed in a Nov. 30 crash on Interstate 75. He'd been working in Port Charlotte but attending college in Tampa.
Venice Pride, Inc. started with the Pride Festival at SunCoast Metropolitan Community Church in Venice about two years ago and - according to a news release - is a nonprofit formed to "create a future for the LGBT community and allies where human rights and an end to racism are visible and affirmed.”
Venice Pride President Rev. Nancy Wilson said the group found all applicants deserving, but Bottenfield's "story, achievements and dreams for the future especially inspired the board of the new organization," she said in the news release.
“During the time of the pandemic, we felt it was our mission to reach out to promising high school grads who need extra encouragement and support,” Wilson said in the news release.
Venice Pride, Inc. Vice President George Ward said they are proud of Bottenfield and look forward to hearing about her accomplishments in the future.
“Talon embodies our values of service and community-mindedness,” he said. “She exemplifies courage, creativity and uplifting of diversity.”
Along with Talon, Ward and Wilson, others at the ceremony were VPI Secretary Kathy Hanas; Lemon Bay Career Counselor/Scholarship Coordinator Teresa Dailey along with Dawn and Donnie Stephens.
Dawn and Donnie Stephens were graduates of Lemon Bay and parents of Spencer Stephens, an openly gay student who was homecoming king and beloved in the community, working as a volunteer, being a part of the band and performing in the school's rendition of "Grease."
Venice Pride, Inc. honored his memory at Lemon Bay High School for this year’s award.
Talon Bottenfield is planning on majoring in environmental science at the University of South Florida.
“We wish Talon the very best, and believe she has inspired us to continue to find ways to offer support to young adults in our community who are striving for great things,” Hanas said in the news release.
