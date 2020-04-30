VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health earned its second consecutive B hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group this week.
It missed getting an A by about hair’s breadth.
“While our Leapfrog grade remained at a B, we are encouraged to note that an A grade is just 0.0032 away, underscoring our commitment to continuous improvement,” Marketing Director Julie Beatty said in an email.
It would have joined the other acute-care facilities in the county — Sarasota Memorial Hospital, Doctors Hospital of Sarasota and Englewood Community Hospital — each of which received an A grade in the report.
VRBH’s close call with an A was because its performance in several measures improved, just not quite enough to outweigh some deficiencies.
Its rating for preventing methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus, a dangerous type of staph infection, is again above average, having dropped to below average in the fall 2019 report.
In fact, its ratings on all 15 of Leapfrog’s outcome measures, tracking errors, accidents and injuries, were above average and three of them improved compared to Fall 2019. Two matched the score of the best-performing hospitals measured.
It’s the only hospital in the county that was above average in all 15 measures, Beatty noted.
It was also above average, and matched the best-performing hospitals, in seven out of 13 process measures, evaluating procedures and structures in place to prevent adverse outcomes.
In one of them — having specially trained doctors caring for ICU patients — VRBH had been below average last fall.
The hospital continued to score below average in the remaining six measures, however.
Five of them are based on patient satisfaction as reported by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Though all the scores are below average, two — communications with nurses, communications with doctors — improved slightly, to within about 3 points of average.
Two — responsiveness of hospital staff and communication about medicines — were the same as in the previous Leapfrog report, though the former was a little farther away from average and the latter a little closer.
In the fifth measure — communication about discharge — VRBH’s score dropped a point and was nearly a point further below average.
The hospital is no more than 6 points from moving up to average in each of them, however.
Doctors ordering medication through a computer remained below average. The hospital announced plans last fall to implement a new electronic records system after season.
“We are pleased that the Leapfrog measures continue to demonstrate our improvements in ICU physician staffing and patient communication measures,” Beatty said. Our clinical teams — case managers, physicians and nurses — are working diligently to educate patients about their care, including transitional care at discharge.
Other hospitals
SMH has earned an A in every year since it began participating in the Leapfrog survey in 2016, according to a news release.
“Our highest priority now and always is the safety of our patients, staff and the community we serve,” SMH CEO David Verinder said in the release.
Doctors Hospital has been A-rated for 12 consecutive reports.
“This A grade reaffirms our hospital’s long history and commitment to safety, which is especially critical now during the COVID-19 pandemic,” CEO Robert Meade said in a news release. “I am so proud of our entire team and their commitment to providing safe, compassionate care every day.”
Fawcett Memorial Hospital got a B, up from a C in previous reports.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte received a fourth straight C, while Bayfront Health Punta Gorda got its third consecutive C.
Like VRBH, the latter two facilities are owned by Tennessee-based Community Health Systems.
Of the more than 2,600 hospitals surveyed for this report, 33% earned an A, 25% got a B, 34% received a C, 7% were rated a D and just under 1% got an F.
See the full reports and compare hospitals at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.
