It’s been a long time coming, but Venice Regional Bayfront Health finally received an A safety grade from The Leapfrog Group this week.
The semi-annual grades reflect the number of “errors, accidents and injuries” a hospital reports and the steps it takes to prevent them.
VRBH has struggled with a variety of problems, including higher-than-average rates of infections that brought a penalty from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services several years ago.
A concentrated effort got the rates under control but there were still enough issues among the 25 or so measures Leapfrog uses that the hospital had only earned one B since 2016 prior to hitting that mark this spring and last fall.
May’s report was maddeningly close to an A, however, and the data that went into the one released this week were good enough to put VRBH into the top echelon of the nation’s hospital’s.
It seems fitting that it happened during the year of the coronavirus, though data regarding the hospital’s response to it weren’t a factor in this report.
And the pandemic hasn’t been the only challenge to be overcome along the way.
The hospital is so old that parent company Community Health Systems planned to replace it. That decision was recently reversed in favor of a major makeover, but there’s no timetable on when it will begin or how long it will take.
There’s been turnover at the top. No one in a high leadership position has been with VRBH more than about 18 months and the current CEO is the fifth in about five years.
Getting the right people in the right positions is a process, but there’s also something to be said for continuity and institutional memory.
CHS has had some financial struggles. VRBH was rumored several times to have been sold but it remains part of the CHS family, along with the Bayfront hospitals in Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda, whose grades have shown little improvement.
So, kudos to everyone at VRBH who contributed to achieving that A. But don’t bask in the limelight too long; there’s still work to be done.
In particular, we’re looking for improvement in patient satisfaction measures that are perpetually below average: communications with nurses and with doctors, the responsiveness of staff, and communications about medicines and about discharge.
The Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services compiles data on these measures from patient surveys. The ones in this report were from April 1, 2018, through March 31, 2019, so they wouldn’t include any improvement since then, and the hospital has been working on it.
We have to note, however, that that’s been the case for several years, with not enough to show for it yet.
In fact, its scores actually regressed this year on four of the five measures, with the fifth one essentially unchanged.
It took a while to get the infection statistics turned around, though, so despite some COVID-19 impact, we hope next year will be better.
The best way to start a string of A ratings, like the other hospitals in the county have, would be high scores in patient satisfaction.
VRBH is on the right track. It’s now a matter of staying there.
