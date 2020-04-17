VENICE — The Venice Regional Bayfront Health Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine recently earned a national award for continued excellence in wound healing.
The Robert A. Warriner III, M.D., Clinical Excellence Award recognizes the Venice Regional wound care center as scoring in the top 10 percent of eligible Healogics Wound Care Centers on a national measure.
VRBH earned recognition as a Center of Excellence for the 11th year and a Center of Distinction for the 12th year.
“Wound care is one of the most complex and challenging aspects of patient care,” VRBH CEO Karen Fordham said in a news release. “Maintaining this award year after year is a testament to the daily dedication and commitment of team members at the Center for Wound Care and the hospital medical staff.”
The center provides highly specialized wound care to patients at the hospital and at Venice HealthPark, 1201 Jacaranda Blvd., Venice.
Patients may be suffering from diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, infections and other chronic wounds that have not healed in a reasonable amount of time. The center’s treatments include negative-pressure wound therapy; total contact casting; bio-engineered tissues; biosynthetic dressings; and growth factor therapies.
The center also offers hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which surrounds the patient with 100% oxygen to help heal the wound.
“The patients we treat through often have other serious medical conditions that can slow the healing of wounds and complicate the treatment process,” said Dr. Issam A. Halaby, the center’s medical director. “The advanced treatment options we provide through the Center for Wound Care and Hyperbaric Medicine allows us to help save limbs and lives.”
For more information, call 941-486-6027 or visit VeniceRegional.com.
