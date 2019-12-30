Venice Regional Bayfront Health recently presented its 2019 Employee of the Year award to Sid Calk, a certified nursing assistant in the cardiovascular stepdown unit.
Additionally, the hospital named Cynthia Koski, group practice administrator for Gulf Coast Medical Group, as Non-clinical Manager of the Year and Sara Giuseppetti, R.N., M.S.N., as Clinical Manager of the Year. Giuseppetti is director of the cardiovascular stepdown unit.
“This year’s honorees represent the high ideals and strong dedication to our patients that make them role models for all of our team members,” said Venice Regional CEO Karen Fordham. “To be chosen from among all of the employees and managers at the hospital, Venice HealthPark and Gulf Coast Medical Group requires a track record of excellence in teamwork and leadership, while focusing on patient care.”
Announcing Calk’s award, Fordham commended his ability to make lasting connections with patients and their family members, learning about them as people, not just a diagnosis. Calk has received countless letters, comments on patient surveys and patient care award nominations from patients and families.
“The patients are why I get up every day and enjoy going to work,” said Calk, who was a fire inspector before transitioning into healthcare. “I work with such a fabulous group of nurses. I’m truly blessed to work with this team, and the patient interaction is very gratifying.”
Beginning her 16th year with Gulf Coast Medical Group, Koski manages 22 office locations and over 70 physicians. She also oversees key committees that seek feedback from physicians and patients to improve patient care.
Before joining Gulf Coast, Koski was chief operating officer of a physical medicine rehabilitation hospital in Sarasota.
“My joy is in seeing what others accomplish through the mentoring and support I provide. It’s not about what I accomplish; it’s what we achieve for our patients and the growth of our team members,” Koski said. “This recognition represents all the hard work of our team, our physicians, and the difference we make in patients’ lives.”
Giuseppetti has rapidly advanced at Venice Regional. She joined the hospital five years ago as a staff nurse on the cardiopulmonary unit, then was a charge nurse and now is director of nursing in the cardiovascular stepdown unit, which cares for patients receiving medical and surgical care for heart conditions.
“My guiding philosophy is to always do what’s right for the patient, no matter how complex the challenge,” Giuseppetti said. “As a leader I make it a point to be present on the floor and perform every task that’s needed, from bottom to top. That goes a long way toward building a team.”
“I would like for everyone in our organization and across the community to look at these three incredible professionals and know that they represent hundreds of team members who aspire to the same care, compassion and excellence,” Fordham said.
