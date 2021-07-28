VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health announced changes to its visitation policy, effective Thursday.
VRBH joins Sarasota Memorial Hospital and Doctors Hospital of Sarasota in reviving visitation restrictions in response to the current surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to a news release, the changes include:
• reducing visiting hours to noon-6 p.m. from 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
• limiting patients to two visitors per day.
• allowing emergency department, surgical and procedural patients one support person during their stay. Regular visitation hours apply if the patient is admitted. Visitors are asked to remain with their patient or in approved waiting areas.
• prohibiting visitation with COVID-positive patients until their doctor determines their condition permits them to receive visitors.
Beginning Aug. 1, the hospital will resume COVID testing all patients undergoing sedation or anesthesia for surgery or other procedures, regardless of vaccination status.
VRBH will continue to screen visitors and require everyone on the hospital campus to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Blue surgical masks are preferred.
"We hope the pandemic landscape changes for the better soon but we are committed to keep our staff, physicians, patients and visitors as safe as possible," the release states.
