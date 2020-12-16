Venice Regional

Venice Regional Bayfront Health announced Wednesday that one of its workers had died at the facility after being diagnosed with COVID-19. Since March, more than 40 people have died of COVID-19 at the facility - and more than 440 in Sarasota County, as of Tuesday. 

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY SCOTT LAWSON

VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health has confirmed the death Tuesday of a nurse recently diagnosed with COVID-19.

"The hospital family is tremendously saddened by the passing of one of our associates," Director of Marketing Julie Beatty said in a Wednesday morning email. "This person will be dearly missed by co-workers here in the hospital and by loved ones in their family and community."

The email praised the worker. 

"Throughout their longstanding tenure with the organization, this individual provided skilled, compassionate service to patients in both direct patient care and in administrative roles."

The hospital extended its thoughts to the family of the associate. 

"Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this wonderful person and we pray for them during this tremendously difficult time," the email stated. 

No other information regarding the nurse was provided.

More than 40 people have died of COVID-19 at Venice Regional since the start of the pandemic in March. The county death toll stood at 445 as of Tuesday.

In the United States, COVID-19 is responsible for the deaths of about 300,000 since the outbreak began less than a year ago. 


