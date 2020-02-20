Venice Regional Bayfront Health

VENICE - Venice Regional Bayfront Health announced its patients will have access to palliative care services. 

"Palliative care is specialized medical care for individuals living with a serious illness," the facility said in a news release. "It is provided together with curative treatment and is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness."

The news release said the palliative care consultations "are covered by Medicare and most private insurance companies."

Venice Regional Bayfront Health makes the services  available through collaborating with Connexis Medical Services, the news release states.

“We are pleased to enhance our services through a multi-disciplinary palliative care team that supports the patient’s medical, emotional, social and practical needs,”  Venice Regional CEO Karen Fordham said in the news release. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life for patients and their families as they deal with serious illness.” 

