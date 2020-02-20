VENICE - Venice Regional Bayfront Health announced its patients will have access to palliative care services.
"Palliative care is specialized medical care for individuals living with a serious illness," the facility said in a news release. "It is provided together with curative treatment and is focused on providing relief from the symptoms and stress of the illness."
The news release said the palliative care consultations "are covered by Medicare and most private insurance companies."
Venice Regional Bayfront Health makes the services available through collaborating with Connexis Medical Services, the news release states.
“We are pleased to enhance our services through a multi-disciplinary palliative care team that supports the patient’s medical, emotional, social and practical needs,” Venice Regional CEO Karen Fordham said in the news release. “Our goal is to improve the quality of life for patients and their families as they deal with serious illness.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.