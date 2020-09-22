VENICE — Venice Regional Bayfront Health is allowing visitors again, with health and safety guidelines that include a temperature check and health screening.
People who have COVID-19 symptoms, who have traveled from a high-risk area for COVID-19 or who have had contact with a person known to be infected with COVID-19 will not be allowed to enter unless they are seeking medical care.
Visitation was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic but the infection rate in the county has been below 4% for more than two weeks with the exception of Monday, when it spiked to 5.18% on only 521 tests.
The World Health Organization standard for “reopening” is a new-case positivity rate at or below 5% for two weeks.
“We are confident that the guidelines we have established will protect the health and safety of patients, visitors and our staff,” interim CEO Beryl Ramsey said in a news release.
Visitation is allowed from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week but each patient is only permitted one visitor per day. Visitors are to wear a face mask, maintain social distance and remain in the patient’s room.
Patients who are under a visitation restriction because they’re in isolation or have a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis won’t be allowed visitors until their condition improves, the release states.
Visitors can connect with them via a phone app.
Emergency room patients are allowed one visitor in the treatment room, though that’s subject to change based on their condition.
Patients undergoing surgery may have a visitor during the registration process who has to leave until the surgery has been completed.
In a related move, VRBH also announced that most of its shared patient rooms will be used as private rooms.
“Private rooms provide individual comforts that can improve the patient experience,” Ramsey said in the news release. “Patients will have more control over their environment, such as choosing when and what to watch on television or listen to music without disturbing another patient.”
Other benefits, according to the release, include more space for the care team and visitors; noise reduction; and providing greater privacy.
The hospital’s reported census was 118 patients on Monday — about 44% occupancy of the 267 beds that were staffed.
It’s licensed for 312 beds but got state approval more than two years ago for a 210-bed facility to be built southeast of the Jacaranda Boulevard roundabout.
The new hospital was planned to have all private rooms but more than 18 months after receiving county approvals over the objections of neighboring property owners the project remains in limbo.
“We don’t have an update on the replacement hospital project,” Director of Marketing Julie Beatty said via email. “Given the presence of COVID-19 in our region, safety measures at our hospital and medical practices have been our highest priority.
“We continue to work with our board and medical staff on strategic initiatives to ensure we are responsive to the needs of our patients, caregivers and community.”
Meanwhile, Sarasota Memorial Hospital’s new Venice facility is on budget and on schedule for a fall 2021 opening, CEO David Verinder said in his latest community video update.
He had his right arm in a sling due to recent shoulder surgery. He’s been urging people not to delay medical treatment because of COVID-19 and decided he needed to practice what he’s been preaching, he said.
SMH has seen a significant decrease in cases since the peak in mid-to-late July but visitation restrictions remain in place, he said, though they could change “pretty soon.”
“We don’t want to have a problem pop into our organization that’s self-inflicted,” he said.
Doctors Hospital of Sarasota resumed visitation on Sept. 8. According to its website, Englewood Community Hospital still generally excludes visitors.
